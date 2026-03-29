‘Take Nigeria To Eldorado’ — Remi Tells Tinubu At 74

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The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday in Abuja, celebrated President Bola Tinubu on his birthday, offering prayers for his health, strength, joy and peace.

In a message, Mrs Tinubu expressed gratitude, love, and confidence in the President’s leadership.

“To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary.

“I celebrate you and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.”

She added: “I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also congratulated President Tinubu on his 74th birthday, describing him as a patriotic, visionary, and compassionate leader.

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Sanwo-Olu, who is also Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, said that Tinubu’s leadership as president had brought growth and development to Nigeria, while renewing citizens’ hope in government.

The governor stated this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, ahead of the President’s 74th birthday on Sunday.

He described the president as a rare gift to humanity and commended his contributions to politics, governance, the economy, and the development of Lagos State, the South-West, and Nigeria at large.

Sanwo-Olu added that Tinubu remained an accomplished democrat and statesman whose life had been largely devoted to public service and nation-building.

He congratulated Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, on his 74th birthday, extending well-wishes on behalf of his wife, family, the Lagos State government and people, and APC members in Lagos.

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He further described the president as a tested and trusted politician whose democratic credentials, governance record, and commitment to public service had continued to shape the country’s political and developmental landscape.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the president was an enigmatic, tested, and trusted politician and a democrat who had dedicated the greater part of his adult life to service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.

“His democratic credentials, track records and governance approach are a testament to his commitment to a better Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also lauded President Tinubu for what he called his passion for national growth and development, saying the president had continued to deliver dividends of democracy through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“He is a statesman, visionary and compassionate leader who is very passionate about the growth and development of the country.

“As a democrat and an advocate of good governance, he has delivered dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

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Sanwo-Olu further described President Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian and elder statesman whose leadership had positively impacted millions across the country.

“President Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian and elder statesman whose heart accommodates every section of the country.

“In his ongoing first term as President, he has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians across the nooks and crannies of the country,” he said.

He added that Tinubu had shown patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the affairs of the country, particularly through bold policy decisions aimed at addressing economic challenges.

“As President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of nation-building, steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

“He has been providing transparent leadership in Nigeria by taking bold and audacious decisions and implementing the right policies to address the country’s economic challenges,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said President Tinubu, regarded as the father of modern Lagos, transformed the state during his tenure, making it a model for other states in Nigeria and across Africa.

He prayed that as President Tinubu turns 74, “may God grant him strength, wisdom, and good health to continue leading the country toward political stability and economic prosperity.”

On his part, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State praised President Tinubu as a visionary and courageous leader.

In a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, Mbah said Tinubu’s life reflected enduring dedication to Nigeria’s development.

He said the President’s leadership demonstrated resilience and a bold commitment to reform, inclusivity, and national renewal.

Mbah recalled Tinubu’s role during difficult periods, saying he helped restore democratic rule through decisive actions to rescue and reposition the economy.

“President Bola Tinubu’s 74th birthday offers a moment to reflect on a life intertwined with Nigeria’s democratic evolution and economic transformation.

“Courage in adversity defines leadership. The President’s journey clearly reflects this enduring quality.

“From the pro-democracy struggle to public office, his vision has remained clear and consistent,” Mbah said.

According to the governor, Tinubu’s patriotism is genuine, noting his actions are not driven by a desire for validation.

“We celebrate not just the man, but his achievements, including efforts to steer the economy away from crisis.

“The impacts of his policies are visible. These reforms, though difficult, are necessary for a more resilient and competitive economy.

“We have seen easing macroeconomic pressures, rising foreign reserves, and unprecedented exchange rate unification,” he said.

Mbah said the milestone also called for reflection, urging Nigerians to appreciate the President’s sacrifices in leading the country through a critical phase.

He urged continued public support, stressing that nation-building requiresy collective commitment and shared responsibility.

“The most meaningful gesture is to support the necessary journey of national renewal his administration has begun.

“Nation-building is not a one-person task. It demands collective belief, sacrifice, and sustained citizen support.

“As we celebrate him at 74, I pray he remains guided by wisdom and strength, and that Nigerians unite for a stronger nation,” he said.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, in a statement issued on Saturday, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, the governor celebrates the President’s leadership, commitment, and dedication to national service,” the statement said.

Yusuf commended Tinubu’s vision and efforts at strengthening Nigeria’s unity, stability, and socio-economic development.

He noted that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to inspire confidence among Nigerians.

The governor prayed Allah to grant the President good health, wisdom, and strength to steer the nation’s affairs.

He also prayed for divine guidance and support for the President in delivering more dividends of democracy.

Yusuf reaffirmed Kano State Government’s support and cooperation with the Federal Government in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda alongside the Kano First policy.