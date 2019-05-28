Deputy national chairman (north) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal Shuaibu has asked Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party, to step aside.

The APC leader, in a letter dated May 27, said the APC national chairman has failed to add value to the party, hence, his advice that he honorably resign his position.

He further said Oshiomhole’s action on the Zamfara elections which led to the party’s defeat, destroyed the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters.

The letter read, “Please don’t get me wrong, do not think I am saying these about your conduct as Chairman because I want to be Chairman. I don’t want to be NationaI Chairman, because I cannot be, even if I want to, for as long as President Muhammadu Buhari is in office, having come from the same North West geo-political zone.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of manner the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC’s electoral fortunes, FROM UP TO DOWN I All these are uncontestable facts. You cannot exonerate yourself from blame on what happened to APC Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters, including my good self!”