Tambuwal Appoints Umar SSG, Retains CoS

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Mr. Saidu Umar as the Secretary to the State Government.

Also reappointed is Alhaji Muktar Umar Magori as Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto.

Their appointments were contained in a letter dated June 6, 2019 and issued by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the Sokoto state governor, Abubakar Shekara.

Advertisement

Umar was the Commissioner of Finance in the last Executive Council.

While Magori is the current Chief of Staff to the governor.

While congratulating the two appointees, Tambuwal enjoined them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people while praying to Allah to guide them in their assigned tasks.