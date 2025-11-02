Tambuwal Supports Over 200 Women Entrepreneurs With Cash Grant

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reaffirmed his commitment to women and youth empowerment in the state

Tambuwal made this statement during the YHK Vibrant Fair at the K7 Mall, where he supported over 200 young entrepreneurs with 100,000 naira each.

The event featured women-owned small businesses showcasing locally made products, ranging from fashion and crafts to food and beauty items.

He said that the fair is a reflection of the growing entrepreneurial spirit among young women in Sokoto and the long-term impact of his government-led empowerment initiatives.

He commended the participants for sustaining their businesses and for demonstrating that investment in women yields lasting economic value.

“This fair clearly shows the creativity, resilience, and determination of Sokoto women; it also proves that when women are empowered, the entire community benefits. I am proud that an initiative started years ago continues to produce such inspiring results.”

Speaking at the fair, the organiser, Yasmin Hassan Kangiwa, said all the participants were beneficiaries of business grants introduced by the Sokoto State Government during Tambuwal’s tenure as governor.

The grants, she explained, were designed to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulate recovery for women-led enterprises.

“We owe our entrepreneurial success to your bold decision to empower us through that grant; since then, our businesses have continued to grow despite challenges along the way.”

Many participants credited Tambuwal’s earlier intervention for the sustainability of their ventures, describing it as the foundation of their growth and resilience.