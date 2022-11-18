Tambuwal Takes Over From Ojo As National Assembly Clerk

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has appointed Acting Clerk to the National Assembly in the person of Sani Magaji Tambuwal.

Until his appointment, Tambuwal was the Secretary of Finance and Accounts of the National Assembly. He takes over from Amos Olatunde Ojo who has attained statutory retirement.

Tambuwal’s appointment, alongside the promotion of some key officers of the NASS management, was announced on Friday by Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Executive Chairman of the Commission.

Those promoted include Ogunlana Kamoru who was elevated from the post of Secretary Legal Services to Acting Deputy Clerk and Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (Secretary Special Duties) who was moved to the post of Secretary Legal Services.

The Director Legislative, Mr Birma Shuaibu, was elevated to the post of Secretary, Human Resources Directorate, while Mr Umoru Barde Ali (Director Pharmacy) was appointed as the acting Secretary of Research and Information.

Others are Mr Omogbehin Yomi (Director Legislative) appointed as acting Secretary Special Duties and Mr. Inyang Clement Titus (Director of Accounts) elevated to the post of Secretary, Finance and Accounts.

Mr. Nwoba Andrew (Director Administration) was elevated to the position of acting Secretary, Planning and Legislative Budget.