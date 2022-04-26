Tambuwal’s Meeting With Buhari Not To Be Running Mate To APC Presidential Candidate – Campaign Organisation

The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation has denied insinuations that Governor of Sokoto State, Mr Aminu Tambuwal, is perfecting plans to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, following his visit to Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tambuwal is a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and was Speaker of House of Representatives under the PDP before defecting to the APC in 2014,

He however returned to the PDP in 2018 where he won his re-election even though he won his governorship election in 2015 under the APC.

Amid reports that he had closed-door meeting with Buhari after the president had met with the Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, Mr Atiku Bagudu, who is also Kebbi State governor, rumours emerged it may not be unconnected with another move to seek better deal as agitation for political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South rages.

But the Director of Organisation and Mobilisation for the TCO told THE WHISTLER on telephone that “It is not true.”

He said its normal routine to meet the president especially on issues bordering on security, economy and national development,

Tambuwal was among the quartet who had sought to get a consensus candidate from the North on the platform of the PDP but withdrew half way into the negotiation led by Ango Abdullahi of the Northern Elders Forum.

He said attempts to arrive at a consensus among the four of former Senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki, Governor of Bauchi State, Mr Bala Muhammed, Mr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and Tambuwal failed.

The Northern Elders Forum has dissociated itself from the exercise, saying it the choice of Saraki and Mohammed was the personal decision of Abdullahi.