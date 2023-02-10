Tanker/Truck Incidents: Lagos Records 26 Deaths In One Month

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has said that it recorded 26 deaths at incidents scenes in the month of January 2023.

This is contained in the January 2023 Summary Report of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), seen by THE WHISTLER on Friday.

According to the report, out of 78 incidents recorded during the month under review, 35 were tanker and truck accidents.

“In the month of January 2023, a total of 26 deaths were recorded at incident scenes,” the report revealed.

“So far, available reports for the month of January 2023 indicate that a total of 78 incidents were recorded with combined 15 incidents Trailer/Tanker Accidents and 25 Truck Accidents (35) being responsible for the 18 trucks laden with fallen containers at incident scenes,” the report said.

“The highest number of deaths recorded at single incident scene in January 2023 was 9 (nine),” it added.

Incidents of falling trucks have become a recurring decimal in Lagos. On January 29, nine persons were confirmed dead as a truck laden with container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.

Similarly incidents also happened recently at Abule-Egba road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge which fortunately were without casualties.

As part of measures to address incessant truck accidents within the state, the state government is contemplating on implementing logistic routes for trucks and articulated vehicles as specified in the State Transport Master plan.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Alausa Ikeja, on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, noted that a combination of different policies which include erecting truck barriers, compliance with minimum safety standards as well as restricting movement of articulated vehicles to designated routes will go a long way in curbing persistent truck accidents in the state.