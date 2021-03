26 SHARES Share Tweet

The president of Tanzania, John Magufuli, has died of heart problem at the age of 61.

The country’s Vice President, Samia Suluhu, disclosed this on state television on Wednesday.

Suluhu said the president had been battling with the illness for over ten years.

Until his death, Magufuli was a major critic of the coronavirus pandemic.

His government downplayed all the covid-19 health protocols.