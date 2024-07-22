Tanzanian Information Minister Fired Over Election Rigging Comments

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sacked Information Minister Nape Nnauye from her cabinet after he sparked outrage with comments suggesting elections could be rigged.

Nnauye was caught on camera at a political rally on July 15, saying he would help a fellow ruling party MP win in the 2025 election, and that “election results are not necessarily those in the ballot box, but depend on the person counting and making announcements.”

The video, filmed on Mr Nnauye’s visit to the northern city of Bukoba, also showed the former minister saying:

“Because I’m good at election tricks, I will assist to emerge victorious. There are various methods to ensure a win – ‘legal, half legal and illegal’.

“All of them could be used provided after the conclusion you seek God’s forgiveness.”

Despite attempting to downplay his remarks as a joke, the backlash was swift, with opposition parties and civil society groups condemning his comments as “brazen and unacceptable”.

In his apology, Mr Nnauye said he believed in “free and fair elections”.

“I have seen the online debate, but as I mentioned, the remarks were meant as a joke. Unfortunately, it has sparked a lengthy discussion, especially as we approach elections.

“I sympathise with those who have been unsettled by this debate. I apologise and emphasise that it was not intended to be taken seriously,” Mr. Nnauye added.

President Hassan acted swiftly, removing Nnauye from his position in a bid to restore public trust and uphold the integrity of Tanzania’s electoral process.

He will now be replaced by former land and housing development minister Jerry Slaa.