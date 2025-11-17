Taraba Speaker, 15 Other Members Dump PDP For APC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Kizito Bonzena, and 15 other members have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bonzena announced their resignation from the PDP on Monday in Jalingo on behalf of his colleagues.

The speaker said that their decision to move to APC was due to the factionalisation of the PDP at the national level.

He stated that the defectors forwarded their letters to move from the PDP to the APC

He listed the members to include the Deputy Speaker, Hamman-Adama Abdullai (Bali 2 Constituency); Majority Leader Jethro Yakubu (Wukari 1 Constituency); Tafarki Eneme (Kurmi Constituency); Akila Nuhu (Lau Constituency); Musa Chul (Gassol 1 Constituency); and Josiah Yaro (Wukari 2 Constituency).

Others are Tanko Yusuf (Takum 1 Constituency), Veronica Alhassan (Bali 1 Constituency), Anas Shuaibu (Karim Lamido 2 Constituency), Nelson Len (Nguroje Constituency), Umar Adamu (Jalingo 1 Constituency), Joseph Kassong (Yorro Constituency), John Lamba (Takum 2 Constituency), Happy Shonruba (Ardo-Kola Constituency) and Zakari Sanusi (Ibi Constituency).

The speaker further stated that the decision was not personal but for the collective interest of the state.

“Our people should not misinterpret this decision of ours. It is for the interest of Taraba.

“We now have all 24 members of the House as APC members,” he said.

Former speaker and member representing Mbamnga Constituency, Peter Diah, welcomed the speaker and other members into his party, the APC

Diah also said the house had been generous to him and other APC members when they were in the minority, but he is happy that they have all now keyed into the vision of President Bola Tinubu and have joined them.

He prayed that their movement would be a new dawn for Taraba State and its people, having joined the party at the centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there is no minority leader in the Taraba State House of Assembly, as all 24 members are now in APC.