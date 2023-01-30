Taxi Drivers Reject Me Because Of My Condition– Paralympics Bronze Medalist

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Isau Ogunkunle, the Ogun State-born athlete who won Bronze in men’s para table-tennis at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He also represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ogunkunle began his table tennis career in 2010 and caused a major upset at Alexandria in Egypt in 2019 where he defeated African champion, Mohamed Sameh Eid. He went a step further to finish in the quarter-finals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Ogunkunle speaks about the challenges of the physically-challenged, revealing that despite his success as an athlete, segments of the society still discriminate against him.

Excerpts:

We Watched Your Games At Birmingham Where You Won Bronze And It Was So Amazing. How Did Your Career In Tennis Begin?

I started playing tennis in 2010 at the age of 24. I will be 37 by next month. When I started in Ogun, I trained very hard. I went to National Sports Festival in Port Harcourt representing Ogun. But unfortunately, I didn’t win any medals then. In July of that year, they called for a national trial on who will represent Nigeria in Egypt for the 2012 Paralympics in London. I won the trial and went to Egypt but again, I won bronze, unfortunately. Hence, I didn’t qualify for London 2012 Paralympics. When I came back from Egypt in 2011, I continued training. I went to the 18th National Sports Festival, Lagos – EKO 2012, representing Ogun State. I won two gold and one silver for my state. After then, I kept on pushing and training without relenting. I was confident that one day, my story will change. In 2019, we went for African Championship in Egypt as part of the prerequisite to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. That was the year that I made my name. I beat the number one in Africa and had a good ranking. I still couldn’t qualify for the Olympics but luckily for me, with my ranking, I qualified. When we were preparing for the last competition that will be the final determinant of who will qualify, COVID-19 set in and most sporting activities were suspended. We could not continue with the challenge. Fortunately for me, my good ranking helped me qualify. That was the miracle that helped me represent Nigeria in the Tokyo Paralympics.

You are not the only person with a disability but you have been very successful. How do you feel being successful among your peers?

What matters is self-confidence. I have confidence in myself. But I once felt an inferiority complex when I played a white man for the first time. I was scared of their skin, skill, and level of training. But my coach told me to focus on the game and forget their race. I continued playing and after which I saw I was better than them. Along the line, I also discovered I could compete and beat them despite their skills. In fact, when I saw them train, I was asking myself if I will one day be able to play at their level.

Were You Born With A Disability?

I wasn’t given birth to like this. What happened was polio. It happened when I was around the age of 12. When I was small my parents said they tried their best and there was no solution. They had to accept their fate.

How Has The Government Been Helpful To The Association?

The government has been supportive because if not for their support, people like me will not have been where I am. I won’t have been able to attend international tournaments. The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation is the one sponsoring tournaments and training. The upcoming tournament that will help us qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is also sponsored by the Tennis Federation. They are responsible for our travels.

In the Paralympics Federation, ours is just to pray for a leader that will have our interests at heart. We do not have a preferred candidate in the coming election. The Association is more focused on the welfare of its athletes and not indulging in campaigns.

Are You Facing Any Form Of Discrimination Due To Your Condition?

Yes. Many people discriminate against me. I don’t have a car yet. Many taxi drivers reject carrying me because of my condition. Sometimes, I can wait for two hours before finding a driver that will carry me on their ride. So, when they see me in a wheelchair, they hardly want to carry me. If I don’t call my friend to pick me up, it will take me hours to get to my destination.

As A Player Have You Faced Discrimination?

But as an athlete, I have not faced discrimination in the course of playing. In the federation, all athletes are one and equal. There is a stiff penalty for discrimination. We are conditioned to mingle, share ideas and work for our common good.

Are You Married And Who Is She?

I’m married with three kids. She is so wonderful. She is my mother and takes care of me. Sometimes when I feel downcast, she encourages me and tells me not to give up in life and that no condition is permanent. The good thing about her is she understands my job and does not disturb me when I go for training. Sometimes I spend the whole day training but she understands and is not problematic. In my absence, she trains my children so well to my taste. She is Ogunkunle Zainab.

Is She Physically Challenged?

No. She is very ok and fit. She is also beautiful. My first daughter is Aliya, the second is Abdulsalam and the third is Fadibila.

What Is Your Next Plan?

My next plan is to attend Paris 2024 and I’m working towards it. We have many competitions that will give me points to qualify for the game. We are on it. Next month I will be going to a competition that will improve my points.

Do You Have A Side Hustle That Helps You Take Care Of Your Family?

I don’t have any other side hustle asides from sports. If I add something else, I may not concentrate anymore. It will distract me. This is my career and I use it to take care of my family. I’m looking forward to getting sponsorship but I have gotten none yet. I would appreciate it if well-meaning Nigerians can take up the challenge to sponsor me.