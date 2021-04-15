TB Joshua Surprised As YouTube Suspends Channel Over ‘Hate Speech’

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Prophet T.B Joshua, the senior pastor of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), has expressed shock after American online video-sharing platform, YouTube, suspended his church’s channel on Thursday.

Emmanuel TV, which is the most subscribed Christian ministry channel on YouTube, was suspended for alleged hate speech.

The channel had garnered over 1.8 million subscribers and more than 600 million combined views before it was yanked off.

A surprised TB Joshua shared the video and caption that led to the channel’s suspension on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

He wrote: “This is the video that led to Emmanuel TV’s suspension from YouTube as it allegedly contained ‘Hate Speech’,” adding that the video was titled “THE SPIRIT OF MAN IS TORMENTING YOU!!!”

The cleric revealed that the video had to do with a young man named Chetanna Nwabuwa who was, “possessed by a strange spirit” and had received a life-changing word of prophecy, “…exposing the tormenting secret even his wife knew nothing about…”

Joshua said part of the caption read: “God hates sin, not sinners. When the Bible says, ‘Do not judge so that you will not be judged’, it means we should hate sin, not the sinner because sinners can change. If you have killed a sinner by judging him, there will be no opportunity for change. Sinners can be delivered. We should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts.”