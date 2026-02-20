TCN Announces Blackout Across FCT On Election Day

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that there will be a blackout across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the day elections would be held across the Capital Territory.

The FCT will hold its local elections across its six area councils on Saturday. The FCT Minister has declared a curfew as a result of the elections, raising concerns about rights infringement and restriction of movement.

TCN, however, said residents in parts of Mpape, Bwari, Jere, Jiwa, Jahi, Karimo, Idu, and Suleja are set to experience power outages due to its scheduled maintenance exercise at its Katampe transmission facility.

In a statement released and obtained by THE WHISTLER on Friday, TCN disclosed that the maintenance will take place at the Katampe 330/132kV Transmission Substation on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

According to the statement, the exercise is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., during which electricity supply will be interrupted in the affected communities and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The company explained that the planned maintenance forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service reliability and improve power supply to customers within the impacted locations.

Areas expected to be affected by the temporary outage include Mpape, Bwari, Jere, Jiwa, parts of Jahi, Karimo, Idu, parts of Suleja, and other adjoining communities.

TCN noted that the maintenance is necessary to ensure the optimal performance of critical infrastructure at the Katampe substation, which plays a key role in electricity distribution within the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring areas.

While acknowledging the inconvenience the exercise may cause, the company appealed to customers for patience and understanding throughout the maintenance period.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this necessary activity,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Residents and business owners in the affected areas have been advised to make adequate arrangements ahead of the scheduled outage to minimise disruptions to their daily activities.