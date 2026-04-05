TCN Clears Compensation, Set To Upgrade Alaoji–Onitsha Line

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), has commenced implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), including acquisition and clearing of Right of Way (RoW) for the proposed reconstruction and upgrade of the 138km Alaoji–Onitsha 330kV transmission line.

The project will upgrade the existing single-circuit line to a 330kV double-circuit quad-conductor transmission line, significantly enhancing the grid’s capacity and efficiency.

Compensation for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) was carried out between March 31 and April 2, 2026, for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) within Abia and Imo states sections of the Transmission Line corridor, covering, eight Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Assistant General Manager (Health, Safety, and Environment) for the AfDB Project Implementation Unit, Mr Aromeh Adole, confirmed that following the payment of compensation, PAPs have been given a 90-day grace period to leave the RoW.

Adole said: “The existing line is a single circuit, while the new line will deliver four times that capacity, fundamentally transforming bulk power delivery in the South East.”

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He added that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Also speaking, the General Manager of Program Coordination, Engr Aminu Tahir, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the timely release of funds.

Represented by the acting Project Manager for the Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project (NTEP-1) under TCN-AfDB Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Engr Edeh Obiora Alexander, Tahir noted that the Federal Government provided the counterpart funding to ensure that all PAPs were compensated fairly and promptly.

He further explained that the upgrade will significantly increase the volume of electricity transmitted, improving power supply to the Alaoji and Port Harcourt axes, Abia State, and the entire South East region.

According to a statement issued by the TCN in Abuja on Sunday, transition to double-circuit quad-conductors will also reduce transmission losses and enhance overall grid reliability.

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It added that the project remains a critical component of TCN’s broader strategy to expand the national grid and deliver more stable electricity to industrial and residential hubs across Nigeria.