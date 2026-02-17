TCN Engages Kaduna Traditional Rulers To Curb Vandalism

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has intensified efforts to curb vandalism and encroachment on transmission line Right-of-Way (RoW) by engaging traditional rulers in Kaduna State through a series of sensitisation visits.

Leading the outreach, the General Manager (Transmission), Kaduna Region, Nasir Mansur Fada, visited the palaces of key community leaders in Mando and Rigasa to strengthen collaboration with host communities and address rising safety concerns linked to illegal developments beneath high-tension power lines.

During meetings with the Sarkin Mando, Sani Musa, and the District Head of Rigasa Community, Aminu Mohammed Idris, Fada warned of the growing rate of encroachment on transmission corridors.

A statement issued by TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, Nndidi Mbah, quoted him as noting that the construction of houses, shops and other structures under high-tension lines exposes residents to severe health and safety risks, including electrocution.

Fada cautioned that individuals who deliberately violate designated RoW areas do so at their own risk, stressing that TCN would not be liable for compensation in the event of electrical accidents, which could be fatal if a transmission line is damaged.

He further explained that vandalism and RoW violations have far-reaching consequences, endangering lives while also undermining the stability and reliability of the bulk electricity supply across Kaduna State and the country.

Fada called on traditional rulers to help educate their communities and support TCN’s efforts to protect critical power infrastructure.

He stated that community cooperation remains vital to ensuring the safe and uninterrupted transmission of electricity.