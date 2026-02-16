TCN Fixes Shiroro–Mando Line To Boost Power Supply In Kaduna

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has restored the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 1 to improve electricity supply to Kaduna and surrounding areas.

A statement issued by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ms Ndidi Mbah, on Monday, stated that the line was successfully returned to service at about 3:27pm on Saturday, 14 February 2026, following the completion of repair works by TCN engineers.

TCN explained that its restoration has immediately improved the bulk power supply to Kaduna Electric, easing the constraints that had affected customers in Kaduna.

It confirmed that work is progressing steadily on the 330kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2, with restoration expected soon, barring unforeseen challenges.

Once completed, the company stated that Line 2 will further strengthen network redundancy and enhance overall system reliability, reducing the risk of future supply disruptions.

It expressed appreciation to customers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the outage.

TCN reiterated its commitment to delivering stable, efficient, and reliable transmission services nationwide.