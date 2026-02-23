TCN Reactivates Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored the 330 kilovolt (kV) Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2 following the completion of repair works, further strengthening power supply across parts of northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the line was successfully energised after engineers concluded extensive technical interventions.

According to Mbah, the repairs were carried out to ensure the integrity and operational reliability of the infrastructure, with strict adherence to safety and quality standards.

“With Line 1 and 2 now operational, both circuits of the Shiroro–Mando 330kV transmission corridor are fully functional,” she said.

She explained that the restoration would reinforce bulk electricity transmission to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company franchise area, enhance network flexibility and strengthen overall system reliability.

Mbah described the return of both transmission lines as a significant milestone in TCN’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the national grid and improve electricity delivery across its network.

She also appreciated the cooperation and understanding of customers and stakeholders during the outage period, reaffirming the company’s commitment to building a more resilient and efficient power transmission system.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that TCN had earlier restored the Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 1 before the latest development.