TCN Records 276 Cases Of Tower Vandalism In Four Years

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that it recorded no fewer than 276 cases of transmission tower vandalism across the country between 2022 and 2025.

A statement issued by the company’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, quoted the General Manager of Transmission, Lagos Region, Engr. Adeshina Adeonipekun, speaking during a sensitisation programme organised by TCN in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to him, the cases of vandalism have, however, reduced significantly in 2026 following stronger collaboration with host communities and improved surveillance by TCN officials.

“This year, with the support of communities and the proactiveness of our staff, we have been able to reduce vandalism cases to about 40,” Adeonipekun said.

Adeonipekun explained that TCN has continued to intensify measures aimed at protecting power infrastructure, noting that community engagement remains one of the company’s major strategies in tackling vandalism.

He added that vandalism incidents within the South-West have remained relatively low, while commending the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and security agencies for their support in efforts to apprehend offenders.

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Also speaking, the Principal Manager, Lines, Engr. Kuye Emmanuel, said TCN had strengthened surveillance around transmission facilities through community-based security arrangements.

According to him, private vigilantes are engaged and paid monthly across communities and zones to safeguard transmission lines and report suspicious activities.

He added that the company also provides incentives to farmers and residents in host communities to encourage cooperation and timely information sharing.

The Olu of Itori Land, Oba Abdulfatai Akorede Akamo, commended TCN for sustaining the sensitisation exercise, describing it as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The monarch appealed to the company to organise the programme regularly, noting that the last sensitisation campaign in the community was held about four years ago.

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He disclosed that Baales across the 127 communities under his domain had remained vigilant in protecting transmission infrastructure from vandals.

On her part, the District Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Itori Command, Mrs Olusola Balogun, warned residents against engaging in vandalism, stressing that the offence attracts imprisonment upon conviction.

She noted that vandalism of power installations could trigger power outages, disrupt economic activities and worsen security challenges across the country.

Also, the Divisional Police Officer of Itori Police Station, CSP Dapo Ojekunle, urged residents to support security agencies with credible information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of vandals.

According to him, community participation remains critical in protecting public infrastructure and combating crime.