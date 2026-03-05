TCN Seeks Legal Backing For Transmission Corridors Across States

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it will intensify efforts to gazette and formally register all its substation lands and transmission lines’ Right of Way (RoW) with state governments across the country in a move aimed at protecting critical power infrastructure.

The company disclosed that the initiative will cover existing, ongoing and future transmission projects as part of broader measures to safeguard electricity infrastructure and reduce cases of encroachment.

TCN explained that the move would ensure that all lands designated for substations and transmission corridors are legally recognised and protected under state laws.

According to the company, the registration and gazetting of the properties will help prevent unauthorised developments and activities within transmission corridors, which often pose safety risks and threaten the stability of the national grid.

Under the arrangement, the company said it would work with relevant state authorities to conduct joint patrols of transmission Right of Way areas to quickly identify and remove illegal structures and other encroachments.

TCN in a document released to journalists in Abuja also announced its readiness to explore some areas for financial growth and increased revenue by expanding the network to areas of high profitability.

It added that it would seek new viable eligible Customers on the transmission network, explore the improvement of TCN’s revenue through the optimization of Fibre Optics/OPGW facilities, especially the unutilised and underutilised ones, embark on deliberate steps that will lead to reduction of transmission losses to minimise transmission loss factor financial penalties.

TCN stated that will not only increase its revenue but also satisfy the needs of DisCos, GenCos, International Customers, and Eligible Customers, and thus achieve a more financially sustainable business growth.

The company stated further it had successful completed several transmission substations, reconductored aging low capacity transmission lines, replaced aged and upgraded capacities of existing transformers in readiness to boost wheeling and transmission capacities depending on availability of energy off takers.

TCN said that it currently has the capacity to wheel 8,700 MW of bulk electricity on 330kV and 132kV voltage levels from power generation plants through high-voltage transmission lines and transformers to distribution load centres nationwide.

TCN explained that the various strategic projects and programmes it embarked upon have ensured grid expansion, stability, and reliability in efficient transmission of bulk power in the country.