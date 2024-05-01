Teach In The Day, Barb At Night, Private School Teachers In Ogun Find Ways To Survive

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The teaching profession is regarded as noble.But what is noble if a profession does not guarantee commensurate compensation for service? Despite the key roles teachers play in societal development, they arguably get the least reward for their service to humanity in Nigeria. Teaching is now synonymous with poverty, lack and want. Unlike in the past when parents would encourage their wards to pursue career in teaching, things are no longer at ease.

While poor remuneration has been an issue for years, there is another layer to this – teachers earning less than the National Minimum Wage of N30,000. This is the story of many teachers who teach in private schools in Ota area of Ogun State.

Advertisement

Shola Olatunji is a teacher. Burning with the passion to inculcate knowledge, carry his pupils along and deliver results, he joined the teaching profession in 2011. With N6,000 as gross salary, which later increased to N12,000 in 2013 and N14,000 two years after, Olatunji was struggling with payment of his bills.

Having trained as a barber, he borrowed some money from a cooperative society and added his little savings to set up a barbing saloon not too far from the school where he was teaching. This has been his saving grace. The father of three is a teacher in the day and a barber in the evening when he closes from school. What he makes as a barber, now complements his meager salary.

“The reason I decided to get a side hustle was because I discovered that my salary was too small,” Olatunji told THE WHISTLER.

“Before month end, I’ve spent everything and would end up borrowing from cooperative to feed and pay necessary bills. At a point, the cooperative decided they would no longer be lending money to me. I was distraughted. From that moment (2015), I decided that I was going to set up a barbing saloon. Already, I had learned the skill during the long vacation. I miraculously raised the money to start the barbing saloon and I thank God for it.”

Advertisement

Olatunji’s school appointed him principal in 2017. This time, his reward was N20,000 per month as salary. It was reviewed upward in 2022, as the school added N5,000, making his gross salary N25,000. But this was still minimal compared to the bills of the teacher-turned barber who has a wife and three children. Out of frustration because of poor remuneration, Olatunji whose boss did not want to increase his salary to at least N30,000, resigned in July last year. He now teaches as a part time teacher in three different schools in Ota.

“The salary was not good enough. It could not take care of me, my wife and children,” the graduate of accountancy from the Lagos State Polytechnic (now Lagos State University of Science and Technology) said.

Minimum Wage

In April, 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the National Minimum Wage bill into law. The presidential assent followed the passage of the bill by the National Assembly. The Act mandates employers of labour to pay their employees minimum of N30,000 as salary – ushering in a new pay structure for Nigerian workers.

Commenting on the law, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (senate), Ita Enang had said it had become mandatory for all employers of labour in the country to pay their employees N30,000.

Advertisement

He noted that enforcement and the right to start the implementation of the provisions was going to be immediate.

“It also gives the workers the right if you are compelled by any circumstance to accept salary that is less than 30,000 for you to sue your employers to recover the balance,” he said.

“It authorises the minister of labour and any person nominated by the minister of labour or any person designated by the minister of labour in any ministry, department or agency to on your behalf take action in your name against such employer to recover the balance of wages.

“It also ensures and mandates the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the minister of labour to be the chief and principal enforcers of the provisions of this law; and this law applies to all agencies and persons and bodies throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The effective date is April 18, 2019 as Mr President has assented to; it has been assented to and it takes effect today except such other provision as are contained in the Act,” Enang added.

The Ogun State government commenced payment of the N30,000 to the state’s civil servants in October 2020.

Advertisement

N20,000, N25,000 As Salary

High rate of inflation has eroded the income of many Nigerians. And many private schools teachers in Ota are heavily affected. In March, the headline inflation rate rose to 33.20 percent, 1.50 percent points higher than 31.70 percent recorded in February. This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the month under review, the food inflation rate was 40.01 percent. On a year-on-year basis, this is 15.56 percent points higher when compared to the 24.45 percent recorded in March 2023.

“The rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of the following items garri, millet, akpu uncooked fermented (which are under the bread and cereals class), yam tuber, water yam (under Potatoes, yam, and other tubers class), dried fish sadine, mudfish Dried (under Fish class), Palm Oil, vegetable oil (under oil and fat), beef feet, beef head, liver (under meat class), coconut, water melon (under fruit class), Lipton tea, Bournvita, Milo (under coffee, tea and cocoa class),” said NBS.

With the current economic situation in the country, a teacher, Blessing Edward, said that even a N100,000 salary is not enough, noting that it has been difficult coping.

“It has not been easy, especially for those of us that have children,” Edward lamented.

Asked if her school pays up to N30,000 as salary, she said: “They don’t pay up to that. It’s not only in Ogun State, there’re also some schools in Lagos that don’t pay up to N30,000.”

“They’re paying me currently N25,000,” the graduate of Educational Planning and Management from African University of Benin Republic, told THE WHISTLER.

Although Edward is passionate about teaching and has been teaching since 2012, she is gradually losing interest in the profession because of poor remuneration.

Temitope Omowunmi is another teacher who is not having the best of time at the moment. She told THE WHISTLER that it has been challenging coping with the current economic hardship in the country. Omowunmi wished she was leaving with her parents, adding that her survival has been by divine providence.

“For where? Even with your certificate they’ll not pay you up to N25,000,” she replied when asked if her school pays graduates up to N30,000.

“In my school, it’s N20,000,” the teacher who is just three years into the profession told THE WHISTLER.

Just like many, the graduate of accountancy from the Ekiti State University said she is not into teaching because of passion, but using it as a means for survival. Instead of staying idle at home, Omawunmi said she got into teaching to get busy and provide for herself.

Even though the salary is nothing to write home about, it is not paid as when due. She complained that her school is yet to pay her March salary.

“I didn’t receive salary,” she said. “The proprietress told us she would look for an alternative to pay our salary.”

Legal perspective

A lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, said the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 mandates all employers of labour to pay a minimum of N30,000 to their employees.

He regretted that despite the provisions of the Act, some establishments, including some states government, have refused to pay the minimum wage.

“It’s not only schools; there’re state governments that up to this moment they still pay less than N30,000 minimum wage.,” Abubakar told THE WHISTLER.

He pointed out that the National Minimum Wage Act “is an Act that was passed in 2019 and mandates the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage by all employers of labour. “

“But unfortunately, most establishments and even state governments have refused to pay that minimum wage, which is even subject to review after a period of four years, which is long overdue. And that’s why we’re on the review of the minimum wage act at the present moment.

“The issue of the minimum wage is a matter of law and failure to pay is a violation of the law. I think it’s imperative that in line with the Minimum Wage Act 2019 that all state governments and employers of labour who are bound by the provisions of that law, which is a law of general application in Nigeria, should as a matter of urgency pay. And failure to pay is an actionable infraction that can be taken up by a staff concerned,” the legal practitioner noted.

He explained that employees have the right to sue the employer to pay for the differential value of a minimum wage.

“As a matter of fact, all these residue, for instance, if the minimum wage (prescribes) N30,000, and the employer of labour concerned pays N20,000 as against N30,000 that the law mandates, the employee has a right to recoup the outstanding of those sums,” Abubakar said.

He informed that his law firm takes such cases Pro Bono once those affected come forward.