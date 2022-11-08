‘Teach Your Child To Swim From One Year’- Swimming Instructors, Parents Speak On Avoiding Tragedy

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Swimming and other water-based activities are fun and healthy ways to be physically active, although there are potential risks involved.

One of the risks ended in tragedy recently for the family of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, when his 3-year son Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER spoke with parents and swimming instructors on having a swimming pool at home and how to avoid tragedies.

Swimming Pool At Home Hazardous-Parents

Parents who spoke to this website expressed divergent views on having a swimming pool at home. While some said it’s a good idea, others said it is full of hazards for the family and visitors.

Henry Akwitti, a father of two, said, “It is good to have a swimming pool at home when there is such a need to have one. In this part of the world, many people that have a swimming pool in their homes rarely utilize them optimally. To some, it adds aesthetic value to their homes, and to others, it is just a flamboyant show-off.

“To avoid pool tragedy at home, parents should be accommodating and pay attention to their domestic staff’s affairs as well as behaviours. They should ensure their domestic staff are monitored and taught child safeguarding principles.

“Furthermore, parents should ensure that the poolside is protected with meshed fence and keys, remote CCTV cameras, and instructions that the poolside should only be entered with permission strongly stressed. Also, parents should ensure the time the domestic staff spent with their baby alone is very minimal.”

Akwitti, who said he loved swimming, however, said he did not have a swimming pool in his house. He said, “Though I don’t have a swimming pool in my house, I have taken my kids to swimming lessons. Swimming is a life-saving skill and I would want my kids to learn how to swim.

On whether he will leave his baby with a domestic staff if he has a swimming pool at home, he said, “With all the recommendations listed above in place, yes, I could leave my baby with my domestic staff, even if I have a swimming pool at home.”

On the contrary, Mazi Agwu, an Abuja-based father of one, said it is hazardous to have swimming pool at home no matter the precautions.

“Swimming pools at home are quite hazardous, I will strongly discourage any parent from building a swimming pool in the compound, especially where there are little children but if the kids are grown it’s easier to be managed.

“I will suggest people don’t open pools at home unless there are laws created that if you are going to build pools in residential areas you will put protective anti-child aids to prevent injury,” Agwu said.

On whether he will have a pool at home, Agwu said, “I will prefer to use a general pool than own a private pool at home, because of the risk involved, the risk is higher. So, I will patronize or register with a general pool within my area, it is much more preferable to me.”

He, however, said that swimming is a skill everyone should have, “Everyone should know how to swim, not just certain people. In the case of an emergency, like flooding or stuff like that, if you don’t know how to swim, I wonder what will happen. So, everybody should learn how to swim, it’s a nice skill for any leaving being.

“But owning a private pool is where the danger comes in because Mr. A and B may know how to swim, but Mr. C and D may not know how to swim and you are all sharing a compound, in such situation harm may occur to the people that don’t know how to swim and it’s not a skill people are born with, you have to learn it.”

Train Your Child From Year One- Swimming Instructors

Swimming instructors that spoke to THE WHISTLER highlighted tips to avoid tragedy at home but emphasized the need for parents to teach children how to swim.

Justice Toom, a swimming instructor at Justswim Academy, Abuja said; “Having a swimming pool at home where there are little kids? First, if you haven’t trained them on how to swim, there should be burglary around the pool with a lock at all times.

“So, when the kids go there alone, it’s protected, and even if your children can swim, it should be safeguarded in case a neighbour’s child or visitor gets access to the pool.

“Secondly, there are pool covers you can protect it with, even when they walk on it, it doesn’t go down. When you have a pool at home, you must train your child on how to swim.”

Toom stated that children can start swimming lessons at age one. He said, “Once the child clocks one year, parents can start putting them in the water, at age one they are not afraid because they don’t know the dangers of anything, most kids at that age use to relax in the water.

“But at age three they already know the good of life and most of them are afraid of water. So, if you start training them at age one before they get to three years, most of them can kick. When we teach children how to float in the water before the age of three, they can, and even when they fall into water they turn and face up and float.”

While pointing out what to do in the case of drowning, he said, “That’s the importance of swimming lessons, most of the training we do now is to eradicate the drowning aspect in our country. A pool should be far away from where children can reach, it should be situated where only an adult will be able to open it.”

On how to avoid swimming pool tragedies at home, he said, “If your pool is at the back, ensure the back door is always locked, to avoid children going to the back or better still empty the pool when it’s not in use, even if they eventually gain access to it there will meet an empty pool. A private pool is easier to fill.

“If you must have a pool at home and you don’t have enough domestic staff endeavour to protect the pool at all costs, there should be no private pool without a protector.”

Mr. Charlybuck Charles, a swimming instructor at Multiflex Academy, Lifecamp, said, “Every domestic swimming pool should be fenced round with barbwire to protect the children from having access to the pool. Secondly, there should be a CCTV camera. Based on my instructor’s level, every member of the family should be able to learn the basic skill of swimming.”

He said children should start swimming lessons at age three. “At that age, they should be familiar with water and before they turn five, they should be able to swim at deep sized.

“At the age of one, the children will only play in the water but that doesn’t mean they will be able to swim without any supervision.

“Based on my experience, there should be a lot of swimming devices like floaters and floaterkey, a child of three years can use floaters and it comes in sizes, all those in place may save a child from drowning, and every private pool should be fenced, so that kids can’t gain access to it.”