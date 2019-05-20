Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike In Oyo

The Nigerian Union of Teachers in Oyo state (NUT) has commenced an indefinite strike due to delay in payment of salaries of primary school teachers and other requests.

The union said the strike became necessary due to the inability of the state government to meet its demands.

The union noted that the teachers are protesting non-implementation of the approved promotion benefits to public primary school teachers from 2011 to 2016, non-payment and also delay in the promotion of grade level 14 to 15, continued withholding of 2018 leave grant and delay in the clearance of teachers allegedly accused of illegal promotion.

Last week, the NUT issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Oyo State Government to clear and settle the backlogs of salaries owed its members.

The chairman of the union, Mr. Adedoyin S. T. and the secretary, Mr. N. M. Abdullahi, in a statement after a meeting, demanded that teachers should be given allowances and be promoted.