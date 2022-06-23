Teachers Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Sacking Of 2,357 Teachers In Kaduna

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened a nationwide strike over the recent sacking of 2,357 teachers including its National President, Audu Amba, by the Kaduna State government.

The NUT said unless their sacking is reversed, they will commence the strike, further affirming its commitment to stand by the President and the other sacked teachers in the state.

The union made this decision during its National Executive Council meeting which was held in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the NUT Deputy National President, Kelvin Nwankwo, the union’s president and some of the teachers were sacked because they refused to write a competency test organized by the Kaduna State Government, among other reasons.

“The whole concept of competency test was designed by the Kaduna State Government to achieve its inglorious aim of casualization of the teaching profession in Kaduna State.

“Otherwise, how else can one attempt a rationalization of the fact that the same Kaduna State Government in the year 2018 dismissed/retired in one swoop 21,780 teachers purportedly for not passing its unilaterally and arbitrarily administered competency test and purportedly in replacement thereof recruited about 20,000 new teachers, who according to it were subjected to vigorous test and confirmed to be competent before they were recruited into the Kaduna State Public Service,” he said.

He said the fact that the dismissal letter was broadcasted on social media before it was given to the NUT President was sad, adding that the intention behind the dismissal was to intimidate its president.

“It is very sad and curious that the dismissal letter relative to the NUT President was in the Public domain via the social media even when it has not been served on him.

“The intention clearly is to intimidate the NUT President and embarrass the teachers in Nigeria. This like other anti-labour and people policies of the Kaduna State Government has failed on arrival. We got news for His Excellency Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai and his co-travelers to wit:- power is transient,” Nwankwo said.

According to the Deputy President, “NUT therefore, reaffirms its commitment to stand with its revered President, Comrade Audu Titus Amba and all the teachers in Kaduna State, who have fallen victim of the anti-labour policies in Kaduna State and which policies have defied all logic and lacking in milk of human kindness”.

Last week, the Kaduna State government had announced the dismissal of the teachers.

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) recalled that after a competency test was conducted for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021, the 2,192 primary school teachers had been dismissed for refusing to sit for a fresh competency test.

According to the board, some 165 of the teachers who sat for the competency test were also sacked for poor performances.