Tears As FCTA Demolishes Illegal Structures In Utako

Many residents of Utako village wept on Tuesday after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolished hundreds of illegal shanties within the area.

The situation worsened when the residents engaged in a heated fight with scavengers in other to rescue their properties.

It was a difficult experience for residents of Utako village who were faced with scavengers that ignored the presence of security operatives at the demolition site.

The scavengers were seen snatching different materials from the owners who were overwhelmed by the pains of the demolition.

Explaining the essence of the demolition, the Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima told journalists that the exercise was not just a routine one, but a special operation to remove all illegal structures to make way for the original allottees to regain their land.

Galadima added that quit notice had been given to the squatters long ago to enable them safely relocate.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the operation was also targeted at addressing perennial traffic and criminal activities in the area.

Attah who also doused the tension generated over speculation that the homes of the indigenous people within the village would be destroyed, assured that only illegal structures on the land allocated to the FCT Police Command were earmarked for demolition.

He further stated that the demolition exercise would help to restore the environmental sanitation and aesthetic of the Utako District.

“We are only removing the illegal shanties to reclaim the land for the original allottees. We are not demolishing the houses of indigenous people.

“The clean-up will also help to address the disturbing traffic gridlock and also criminal activities of miscreants in the place,” Attah said.