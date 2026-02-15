Tears As Ifunanya Nwangene Is Laid To Rest After Snakebite

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The remains of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, have been laid to rest in her hometown in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State amid tears from family, friends, and admirers.

The 26-year-old artist died on January 31, 2026, following a snakebite incident at her residence in Abuja, a development that has continued to generate conversations about emergency medical response and access to life-saving treatment.

She was later confirmed dead at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, where she had been rushed in search of urgent care after the incident.

According to accounts from those familiar with the situation, the singer was taken to two medical facilities. However, antivenom, considered critical for treating snakebite victims, was reportedly unavailable at the time.

Her passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, particularly among young independent artistes who saw her as one of the promising voices steadily carving a path in the industry.

On social media, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues who described her as humble, hardworking, and exceptionally gifted. Many shared clips of her performances and prayed for strength for her grieving family.

The burial drew sympathisers from within and outside the community, as mourners gathered to pay their last respects and celebrate the brief but impactful life she lived.

Relatives, in their remarks, thanked those who stood by them since the tragedy occurred, noting that the encouragement and solidarity had helped them through the darkest moments.

Beyond the grief, some attendees expressed hope that her death would raise greater awareness about the need for better preparedness and availability of critical medical supplies in health facilities.

Though her journey was cut short, loved ones say her music and memories will endure. She is survived by her parents, siblings, and many admirers who will continue to honour her legacy.