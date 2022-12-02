Tears As Uruguay, Ghana Crash Out Of World Cup After South Korea’s Shocking Victory Against Portugal
Ghana are out of the World Cup after a shocking loss to Uruguay on Friday.
Uruguay also crashed out of the competition after they levelled at four points with South Korea who scaled through on goal advantage in Group H.
The Group leaders, Portugal however lost 2-1 to South Korea.
The Asian team made a comeback through goals scored by K. Young-gwon and Hee-chan helped them clinch a place in the round of 16.
They were trailing 1-0 after they conceded early in the game through a 5th-minute strike by Horta.
But Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay despite their three points advantage in the game.
They conceded through a braze by De Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minutes.
Andrew Ayew had lost a penalty in the 21st minute of the first half which could have put the Black Stars ahead.
Uruguay had two very strong penalty shouts in the second half, one on Nunez, and the other on Cavani.
Luis Suarez was consoled out of the pitch after the loss.