Tears, Joy As Tributes Pour In For Sammie Okposo During Praise Party In Lagos

It was a solemn moment on Tuesday during the Praise Party Industry Tributes Night held in honor of late gospel artist, Sammie Okposo at La Madison Place , Oniru, Lagos state.

The party was part of the event planned to bid a final farewell to the ‘Welu Welu’ singer who died on November 25.

The singer’s wife, Ozioma who sat on the front row broke down in tears when a video collection was played before the audience showing the deceased’s beautiful and funny moments with his son, daughter and her.

Several persons who were getting emotional moved towards Sammie’s wife to console her during the event, monitored online by our correspondent.

Several minutes were allotted to tributes from around the world particularly from those the artist had impacted one way or the other.

Pastor John Hannah from Chicago, United States , saluted Sammie, saying, “To Ozioma, death is not always easy. To the family, be encouraged. I will miss him.”

Kevin Bond, a producer based in the US said in a live video that it was through Sammie that he first touched down in Nigeria.

“My family here knows his music. Listen, we lost a great one,” he said.

Byron Cage, a renown gospel artist in the US , appreciated Sammie for impacting his life and music.

“We got a chance to travel through out Africa and Europe. Till we meet again my brother and thank God our paths crossed,” Cage said.

Other renowned gospel artists in the US like Jonathan Nelson,Phil Thompson blessed the memories they shared with the late singer.

Leading Nigerian gospel artist, Sinach, after reading a Bible verse to the audience, promised to stand with the deceased family.

“I want to say that God is faithful, no matter what. Sammie was amazing to our family. We love you Ozy,” Sinach said.

The event drew top artists in the gospel and secular world as well as pastors.