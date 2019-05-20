Teebillz Slams Ruggedman, Says ‘Pray For Naira Marley’

Nigerian music executive, Tunji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Teebillz has taken to social media to call out Ruggedman over the arrest of Naira Marley.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 20, 2019, to pray for Naira Marley to be granted God’s grace through his court charges.

He then slammed Ruggedman over his comments on Naira Marley prior to his arrest.

He wrote: “May the grace of God be sufficient for the needs of this talented young man during his trials…… we all make mistakes and my personal take is that most of this young guys don’t know better and I feel it’s our obligation as the older ones to put them right instead of just calling them out on social media for unnecessary validation! OG Rugged Man, I hope you can do that shit privately next time sir! I know you don’t want that smoke with me, bro, if you take my message the other way bros!”

However, Ruggedman has come out to deny any involvement in Naira Marley’s present ordeal.

According to him, the reason he said he was happy over Naira Marley arrest was to discourage young Nigerians who want to get involved in such actions.