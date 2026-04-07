Teen Arrested In Bauchi Armed Robbery Crackdown

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The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Saihanu Ahmad in connection with an armed robbery at a Federal Polytechnic Bauchi students’ off-campus lodge.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib.

The statement indicated that the incident occurred on April 5, 2026, when two armed suspects stormed the lodge, and made away with several phones and a laptop.

According to Habib, four students reported to ‘E’ Division Yalwa on April 5, 2026, that two armed suspects stormed their lodge and stole the items.

The items reported stolen include an iPhone 14 Pro Max (black), iPhone 13 Pro (sky blue), Redmi A3 verify, Tecno Spark 40 (white), Samsung A23 verify, Samsung A23 Plus verify, Tecno Pop 10 verify, iPhone 15 Pro Max (dark blue), and a Samsung laptop (dark blue).

The spokesman stated that the police recovered one of the stolen phones, a Redmi A3 from the suspect.

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He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and track down the accomplice.

“CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has commended the efforts of the detectives involved in the case and urged the public to continue providing information to help combat crime,” part of the statement reads.

The police said they were working to recover the stolen items and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge off-campus students to stay alert and report suspicious activities,” Habib said.

The statement appealed to the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the accomplice and the recovery of the stolen items.

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“The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.

“The suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

The command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

Habib said the police would intensify patrols and surveillance in the area to prevent similar incidents, urging anyone with information to come forward.