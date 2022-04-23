Telecom Firm Seeks NCC’s Support To Expand Broadband Business In Nigeria

ipNX, a Nigerian telecom company is seeking the support of the Nigerian Communications Commision to expand its internet business in the country.

Founded in 2003 by Ejovi Aror, the Group Managing Director, the company is in its next phase of expansion, according to a statement by the NCC signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the Director, Public Affairs.

During a visit by top officials of ipNX, the team praised the management of NCC for superlative regulatory efficiency and effectiveness.

But a key concern for ipNX was NCC’s support as the company has “come to a critical juncture and ipNX is happy to migrate from the stage where it is now to a more strategic stage.

“Therefore, we are here to solicit your support for our plan to expand our businesses because we are at the threshold of closing a chapter and moving onto another, particularly in expanding broadband infrastructure which is critical to national development,” Aror said.

The GMD while soliciting the NCC’s backing said it has engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, notably the provision of free internet access to schools in Lagos and Oyo States.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who was represented by the Commission’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM), Adeleke Adewolu, thanked ipNX for its effort in the country’s telecom ecosystem.

According to him, the encouraging words of ipNX’s delegation will spur the Commission to put in more efforts towards achieving its mandate.

In a bid to encourage ipNX to offer its best to the growth of the telecom sector, he said that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the capacity of the Nigerian economy to survive the contagion have demonstrated the importance of the telecom sector because most social and economic activities simply migrated to online platforms.

“So we are delighted about your interest in expanding broadband infrastructure”, Adewolu said.

He further assured ipNX that the Commission, with the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is ready and willing to partner with stakeholders to accomplish the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030; and the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025.