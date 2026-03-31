Teledensity Climbs To 85.16% As 4G Drives Telecom Growth

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Nigeria’s telecommunications sector sustained its growth momentum in February 2026, with active mobile subscriptions rising to 184.6 million and fourth-generation (4G) networks now accounting for more than half of all connections, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Latest industry data released by the regulator showed that mobile subscriptions increased from 182.2 million recorded in January, while teledensity climbed to 85.16 per cent, underscoring the deepening penetration of mobile services in Africa’s largest market.

The figures highlight the sector’s expanding role as a critical enabler of communication, commerce, and digital services across the country.

The NCC data also confirmed a significant structural shift in network usage, with 4G technology accounting for approximately 53.6 per cent of total connections in February.

This marks a clear transition away from legacy networks, as consumers increasingly migrate to faster and more reliable broadband services driven by rising demand for data-intensive applications.

Mobile network operators maintained their competitive positions during the period.

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MTN Nigeria retained its market leadership with 95.31 million subscribers, followed by Airtel Nigeria with over 63 million users.

Globacom and 9mobile (now T2) accounted for the remaining share of the market.

Data consumption remained robust, reflecting Nigeria’s growing digital appetite. Total mobile data usage stood at about 1.26 million terabytes in February, only marginally below peak levels recorded earlier in the year.

Analysts say the sustained high usage is being driven by increased engagement with social media platforms, video streaming services, and other online applications, as well as the continued expansion of smartphone adoption.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, emphasised the importance of effective regulation in sustaining industry growth.

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He noted that as telecommunications becomes increasingly central to Nigeria’s digital economy, policy frameworks must remain adaptive and data-driven to support innovation and investment.

Operators also highlighted the commercial implications of surging data demand.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, described Nigeria’s demand for internet services as “exceptional,” noting that telecom firms are repositioning their strategies to capture long-term growth opportunities.

According to him, increasing data usage is reshaping revenue models, with operators focusing more on broadband services and digital solutions.

Industry stakeholders say the continued rise in data traffic is accelerating capital investments in network infrastructure, including capacity expansion and 4G coverage improvements, while also laying the groundwork for future 5G growth.

Overall, the February data reinforces the telecommunications sector’s role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital transformation, with strong subscriber growth, rising broadband adoption, and sustained data consumption pointing to a resilient and rapidly evolving industry.