Tems, Burna Boy, Others Make Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist

Former American President, Barack Obama, has named songs by Nigerian artists Tems, Burna Boy, Pheelz, and Buju among his 2022 summer playlists.

Obama made this known via his Twitters page on Tuesday night, where he shared 44 songs.

Among his sought-after songs are ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz featuring Buju, now known as BNXN, ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy, and ‘Vibe Out’ by Tems.

Also, Drake and Rihanna’s “Too Good,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Koffee’s “Pull Up,” Kacey Musgraves’s “Keep Looking Up,” and Vince Staples and Mustard’s “Magic.”

Older picks include D’Angelo’s “Spanish Joint,” Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You,” Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill’s “Guantanamera,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Rakim’s “When I B On Tha Mic,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me.”

Obama, while sharing the list, tweeted: ‘‘Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.

“Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Also, the former American president shared a list of his favourite books, including Lan Samantha Chang’s “The Family Chao,” Ezra Klein’s “Why We’re Polarized,” Yascha Mounk’s “The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure,” Antoine Wilson’s “Mouth to Mouth,” Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake,” and Sports Illustrated writer Chris Herring’s bestselling book “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.”

In 2019, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’, made Obama’s summer playlist and favourite music list.

Burna Boy’s hit, ‘My Money, My Baby’, made former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist and he was the only Nigerian artiste on the list.

