Tems Responds To Waje’s Request For Music Collaboration

Music lovers are set to experience probably the biggest song collaboration between Nigerian female musicians as Tems and Waje prepare to hit the studio.

This comes as Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi, responded to Waje’s request for a duet.

Waje, whose real name is Aituaje Iruobe, tweeted at the ‘Crazy Tings’ songstress on Monday seeking a music collaboration with her. Waje also pleaded with her fans to convey her wish to Tems.

Reacting about 24 hours later, Tems wrote: “Check yah dmss Sisss,” indicating that a collaboration between both singers may soon be coming the way of their fans.

Tems rose to fame after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence”, which reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber and earned her a Grammy Award nomination. That same year, she was featured on Drake’s song, “Fountains.”

Before this, on 25 September 2020, she released her debut extended play ‘For Broken Ears’ and went on to release her second extended play ‘If Orange Was a Place’ in 2021 after being signed to RCA Records.

In 2022, Tems’ vocals from her song “Higher” were sampled by American rapper, Future, on his single “Wait for U”, which led to her being credited as a featured artist on the song.