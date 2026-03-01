Ten Key Figures Killed In U.S.-Israel Attack On Iran

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The joint US-Israeli military operation on Saturday dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by the US and “Operation Roaring Lion” by Israel, delivered a devastating blow to Iran’s leadership structure.

Airstrikes targeted high-level meetings and compounds in Tehran, eliminating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior military, security, and regime officials in coordinated precision attacks. Reports from sources confirm that around 40 senior figures were killed in the opening waves.

Below is a ranked list of 10 key figures reported killed:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — Supreme Leader of Iran since 1989 (age 86). The central figure of the Islamic Republic, his death in an Israeli strike on his Tehran compound, triggered national mourning and an interim leadership council. Ali Shamkhani — Top security adviser to Khamenei, former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and key Defence Council figure. A major architect of Iran’s foreign and defence policy. Mohammad Pakpour — Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or senior ground forces commander. Led Iran’s most powerful paramilitary force. Abdolrahim Mousavi (Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi) — Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces. Oversaw overall military coordination. Aziz Nasirzadeh (Amir/Abdul Rahim Nasirzadeh) — Defence Minister and former air force commander. Handled Iran’s conventional military and defence logistics. Mohammad Shirazi — Head of the Supreme Leader’s Military Bureau. Directed military affairs directly under Khamenei. Hossein Jabal Amelian — Chairman of the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). Oversaw sensitive defence research, including nuclear-related projects. Reza Mozaffari-Nia — Former Chairman of SPND. Key in past defensive innovation and WMD-related efforts. Salah Asadi (Saleh/Salah Asadi) — Head of Intelligence for the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command (IRGC-linked). Managed critical intelligence and operational security. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — Former President (2005–2013). Killed in a concurrent strike on his Narmak residence, a hardline figure with symbolic weight.

Iranian state media and the Red Crescent have reported at least 201 total deaths across 24 provinces from the broader attacks, including civilian casualties.

Several members of Khamenei’s immediate family were also reported killed in the strikes on or near his compound. These include his daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and other relatives.

The attacks on the leadership site appeared coordinated to hit multiple high-value individuals simultaneously.

Iran has vowed severe retaliation, launching missile and drone barrages against Israel and U.S. allies in the Gulf on Sunday, with ongoing exchanges of fire.