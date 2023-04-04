Ten Persons Severely Injured As Commercial Bus Summersaults In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ten persons were severely injured on Tuesday after a commercial bus summersaulted at Adeniji Adele junction inward Obalende by 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the victims have been rushed to Marina General Hospital by the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for an urgent medical attention.

Confirming the accident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq said in a statement that preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial bus (Mazda) with registration no IKJ 969 YA, lost control as a result of over speeding.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda commercial bus lost control as a result of over speeding and somersaulted leaving 10 passengers with severe injuries.

“Those rescued 10 accident victims were immediately rushed to Marina General Hospital by LASTMA personnel for an urgent medical treatment.

“The accidented commercial Mazda bus was immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding free flow of traffic and handed over to Police men from Adeniji Adele Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, cautioned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to stop over speeding and always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before driving them on Lagos roads.

THE WHISTLER recalls that seven persons were on Monday injured after a commercial bus somersaulted at Super, inward Ile-Epo, in the Abule Egba area of the state.