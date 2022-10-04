Ten Things To Know About Umar-Sadiq, New NSIA Managing Director

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Finance announced the appointment of Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Umar-Sadiq is to take charge of the affairs of the Authority from the pioneer Managing Director, Uche Orji whose tenure came to an end on September 30th after spending two terms of five years each at the NSIA.

-Umar-Sadiq earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering from the University of Oxford.

Here are ten things that you need to know about Umar-Sadiq.

He has traveled widely and has undergone training from some of the most highly regarded and prestigious institutions in the world.

Umar-Sadiq commenced his professional career in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) focused on Infrastructure and Energy at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank, proceeding to Infrastructure focused private equity at Denham Capital Management, all in the UK.

He has more than 15 years of extensive experience in the financial serves sector spanning investment banking, private equity and public finance management.

In addition to his role as an Executive Director and Infrastructure Head at the NSIA, he serves on the Boards of the Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN), NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre(NLCC) and the Multipurpose Industrial Platform Limited (MIPL) as Non-Executive Director.

Prior to his appointment as an Executive Director at the NSIA, Aminu was the Deputy Head,Nigeria Infrastructure Fund at the NSIA.

As the Deputy Head,Nigeria Infrastructure Fund, he led the conceptualization, development, execution, and management of several critical domestic infrastructure projects across various sectors.

He was also a part of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, an investment fund focused on the actualisation of five strategic nationwide projects in the transportation and power sectors.

He is Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow (ATLF) and also Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF).