Tenant Abducts Three Siblings In Ebonyi Community

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three siblings by a new tenant in Nwezenyi village, Igbeagu community, in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, Favour, Obinna and Kamso Okeoha, were reportedly abducted on Saturday while their parents were away.

The suspect, a woman who had recently rented an apartment in the area, is alleged to have carried out the abduction.

Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Abakaliki. the state capital.

According to Ukandu, “Investigation has been launched to locate and rescue the children.”

The incident has left residents of the community unsettled.

Community sources expressed shock, noting that the suspect had only moved into the compound shortly before the incident.

One resident said the woman rented the apartment on Thursday and moved in the following day.

“She stayed just one day before the children were abducted on Saturday. We do not even know her identity,” the resident said.

Another neighbour said the suspect appeared friendly and went as far as painting her room and inscribing “One Love” on the wall, allegedly to create a positive impression among other tenants.

The parents of the abducted children were unavailable for comment as sympathisers gathered in the compound awaiting their return.

The latest incident adds to concerns over child abductions in the state.

In February 2026, three children were abducted from the same compound at Nkwegu, opposite the Nkwegu Military Cantonment gate in Abakaliki Local Government Area.

The victims were a two-year-old boy and two girls, aged four and two.