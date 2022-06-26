Teni Gives Fan N500,000 For Singing Her Lyrics At INEC, EU Concert

Nigerian music star, Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni, has gifted a fan N500,000 to support his barbing business after he sang her song word for word at a concert on Saturday.

The singer picked the fan from the crowd during her performance at the ‘Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0’ which was held at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

The fan, who identified himself as ‘Judas’, was full of excitement after receiving the largesse.

Shortly after, Teni called another random fan to the podium to dance with her after which she asked him to follow her backstage to receive his own cash gift.

@TeniEntertainer on stage at the #YouthVoteCountNG Mega Concert in Abuja#EU4DemocracyNG pic.twitter.com/5CtHR7gZ4f — #NotTooYoungToRun (@YIAGA) June 25, 2022 Teni performing at ‘Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0’ in Abuja

The concert was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yiaga Africa, and the European Union.

The event was targeted at creating awareness for youths to register and vote in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The star-studded event saw performances from 2Baba, Omawumi, Waje, Zlatan, Falz, Ice Prince, M.I., Cobhams Asuquo, Teni, Phyno, and Asake, amongst others.

Comedians such as KieKie, Mr. Macaroni, Real Warri Pikin, Bro Shaggi, Uti Nwachukwu, and Chuks De General also performed at the concert.