Tension As Gov Bello Presides Over APC’s Meeting At Party’s Headquarters

Mild drama was witnessed on Monday afternoon when a member, representing North Central in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, began presiding over the meeting of the party at the national secretariat of the party.

Bello, who arrived at the party’s headquarters in the afternoon, went straight to the National Working Committee NWC Hall.

Curiously, he parked his official vehicle at the designated parking lot of the ‘National Chairman’.

Some party faithful also hailed him ‘chairman’.

Shortly after his arrival, the National Secretary of the CECPC, Mr John James Akpanudoedehe arrived and went straight for the hall.

A source at the meeting told journalists that no less than nine of the 12 CECPC members were attending the meeting, which was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The CECPC usually holds its meeting every Monday.

There is increased security presence with heavily armed police men screening people and turning away vehicles on the adjoining streets close to the secretariat.

Bello’s leadership comes after reports that he alongside some governors and a minister held a meeting on Sunday to carry out the mandate of the President, who was reported to have ordered the removal of the CECPC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni is in Dubai, UAE for medical treatment for undisclosed ailment.