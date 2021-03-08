Tension As Gunmen Kill Farmers In Fresh Attack On Oyo community

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Barely a day after the Oodua People’s Congress arrested Iskilu Wakili, the dreaded Fulani warlord, at Kajola in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, some gunmen have invaded Konkobudo village and shot dead four farmers.

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums who were on motocycles invaded the village which is a border between Iwajowa and Ibarapa North local government areas in the early hours of Monday.

They were said to have shot dead their victims and hacked them to make sure they accomplished their mission.

The gunmen were said to have left after making sure the farmers were dead.

Some residents of the area told journalists that the incident was reported to the police who came and evacuated the corpses from the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, was yet to react to the inquiry by our correspondent on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over the insecurity in Ibarapaland.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams, who is also the leader of the OPC said killings and kidnappings had continued and the police appear not to have a solution to the problems.

The statement read, “It is sad that Kidnapping and killing still continue unabated without any clue as to the time it will end.Today, four men were hacked to death at Idiyan village, and it is sad and most unfortunately that the police have not been able to unravel the killers till the present time.

Adams also called on the police to release members of the OPC arrested and detained by the police after they had captured Wakili.

The police had said the OPC members set Wakili’s house ablaze after he was captured and one person reportedly died in the process.

“With the detention of the OPC members, it shows that the police are ready to frustrate the efforts of the people.

“The police that are supposed to commend the joint security team for complementing their efforts went ahead to detain them unjustly, alleging arson and killing of an unknown person, and up till now the police have failed to unravel the killers of the four men.

“People are beginning to lose confidence in the ability of the police, it will be distrastrous for the police to lose the respect of the people”, he said.