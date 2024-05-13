Tension At Abia State University As Security Officer Allegedly Assaults Female Student

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 100-level female student of Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu campus was allegedly assaulted by a school security officer last Monday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that an argument ensued between the student and the security officer, resulting in the security officer beating the student until she became unconscious.

Advertisement

An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, described a series of events leading up to the assault, which reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute over access to toilet facilities.

The eyewitness states that the school security personnel arrived amidst the chaos, reportedly wielding guns and cutlasses.

“I already called for help and soon the noise attracted securities and flashes of lights from hostel ‘I’.

“Immediately the security personnel came into the hostel, everyone ran into their rooms and the personnel began banging the doors with their guns and cutlasses.

Advertisement

“Then they found someone that pointed the rooms that were involved so the struggled their way into room 22 to bring out those involved in the chaos, which were 3 girls,” she narrated.

The report details a harrowing encounter between the victim, Chuzurum, and a security officer. According to the witness, Chuzurum resisted being taken away and was subjected to a brutal attack. The officer allegedly slammed her head against a cupboard and ripped her clothes during the struggle.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries which include the loss of several teeth, cuts, and hair loss, suggesting the student was also physically dragged or manhandled.

According to some other accounts, the student slapped the security officer back after being struck first. This allegedly provoked a violent response.

The identity of the security officer remains undisclosed, with the Dean of Student Affairs, the Student Union Government (SUG), and the school’s Chief Security Officer reportedly failing to address the incident or disclose the student’s condition.

Advertisement

In an interview with THE WHISTLER, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chijioke Nwogu, acknowledged that the University had received the report and an investigation was ongoing. Mr. Nwogu assured that everyone found guilty will be brought to book.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Anambra State. The severity of her injuries made communication difficult; she is reportedly in pain and unable to speak freely due to mouth injuries.

Concerned students are urging the Abia State Governor, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, the Abia State Commissioner for Youths, and human rights activists to intervene.

They also made demands that the university hold the security officer accountable and ensure the student receives proper medical care.