Tension In Abuja Over Whereabouts Of Soldiers Attacked By Terrorists

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
An unspecified number of soldiers, attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade have been reported missing following an ambush on their patrol team in Bwari Area Council, a suburb in Abuja.

The attack which claimed the lives of two soldiers and a captain, occurred on Sunday night while the troops journeyed to the Nigeria Law School in Bwari after a distress call from its authorities.

The Spokesperson of the Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, who confirmed the attack said troops were combing the area to fish out hibernating terrorists while those who had sustained injuries were receiving medical attention.

The situation has aroused tension in the Capital city, prompting the federal government to order the closure of one of it’s colleges, in Kwali over fear of being attacked.

The Nigeria Law School was said to have received a letter from the suspected terrorist, informing it of the planned attack. Parents have been urged to evacuate their children/wards from the school.

The attack on soldiers, further, amplifies various warnings from security agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Civil Defence of plots to attack states in the North West, North Central and South West.

The agencies had directed a scale up of security at all strategic places including schools, worship centres and critical national assets to checkmate any possible threats by criminal elements.

