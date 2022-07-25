Tension In Ibadan As Hausa Trader Stabs Lottery Operator

71 SHARES Share Tweet

There is tension in Ibadan following the stabbing of a lottery kiosk operator identified as Mufutau Sanni.by an Hausa trader.

Sanni was said to have attempted to settle a scuffle between two Hausa traders and the one who felt cheated reportedly stabbed the peacemaker in annoyance.

The fight reportedly occured on Sunday morning at a mini market at the Mobil area along the Ring Road area of Ibadan.

Although some residents claimed Sanni died, other said he was injured and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

The attack on Sanni was said to have triggered tension in the area and the police and other security agents have been deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and orders.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted confirmed that a man was injured in a fight in the area.

The PPRO said, “At about 10:30am today Sunday 24/07/2022, upon the receipt of a distress call, operatives of the Oyo State Command responded to an alleged breach of peace situation around Mobil Area Ring Road,Ibadan.

“Preliminary Investigation reveals that the victim ‘m’, (name undisclosed as of now) was escorted off the scene after suffering deep cuts on his body by police responders. He did not die.

“The incident is closely monitored and police operational and tactical assets have been deployed to forestall any untoward happenings.The command remains committed to tbe protection of lives and property.

“Updates regarding the ongoing investigation would be provided accordingly.