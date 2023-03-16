Tension In Lagos As Rhodes-Vivour Condemns Attack On LP Assembly Candidate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned attack on Olumide Oworu, LP House of Assembly candidate for Surulere Constituency 1.

Thugs attacked the LP candidate and his team on Thursday afternoon in Surulere, while they were about to begin their rally. The thugs allegedly stabbed and snatched their belongings.

Rhodes-Vivour said that he has repeatedly called on the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to call his supporters to order.

He, however, expressed confidence that LP will come out victorious come Saturday, despite violence attacks on its members.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Olumide and his team. I have repeatedly called on Governor @jidesanwoolu to call his supporters to order. I take his silence to mean he approves the violence.

“Make no mistake, we will win on Saturday, and the perpetrators of this violence will… ,” he said via his Twitter handle @GRVlagos.

Tweeting about the attack earlier via his Twitter handle @OlumideOworu, the LP state assembly candidate said the case has been reported at the Iponri police station.

“My team and I were attacked on Tuesday (Thursday) as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t escalate past the level it was. The case has been reported at the Iponri police station,” he tweeted.

“I am not deterred by the incident. Instead I am more committed to seeing this through. We will pass through the wards in constituency 1 (Akinhanmi/Cole, Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Igbaja/Stadium, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Yaba/Ojuelegba). See you outside!”

Oworu is contesting against popular Nollywood actor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Desmond Elliot, who is currently representing the Constituency.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has asked the APC candidate, Elliot to condemn the attack on Oworu.

According to her, his silence would mean an endorsement of the attack on the LP candidate and his team.

“Desmond Elliot SHOULD PUBLICLY condemn the violent attack on Olumide Oworu and his team. If not, his silence will mean he endorses it,” Akindoju tweeted via her Twitter handle @lalaakindoju.

“This attack on Olumide Oworu is actually shameful. Kilode??? I’m just glad no lives were lost, because we can be told to snap out of it in the near future.”

Tensions have been brewing in Lagos ahead of the Saturday's Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.