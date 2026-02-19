Tension In Ondo As Bandits Kill Monarch

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The monarch of Agamọ Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Kehinde Falodun, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was murdered on Wednesday evening while resisting an attempt by the gunmen to abduct him.

A source in the community said about 10 armed men stormed the palace and attempted to kidnap the monarch, but he resisted them. I

According to the source, when the assailants allegedly shot at him several times and the bullets did not penetrate, they reportedly struck his head with a heavy object, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr Abayomi Jimoh, said an investigation had commenced into the matter.

According to him, efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), alongside tactical teams from the command, promptly mobilised officers in collaboration with local security outfits.

“Atuluse Security, local hunters, and Amotekun operatives also assisted in combing adjoining bushes and surrounding areas in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators. Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Monitoring and surveillance activities have been intensified across the area to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“The public is assured that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible for the heinous act to justice,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the incident comes weeks after suspected bandits attacked Ayede Community in the same local government area and abducted a pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Jesulayomi, who was later released after a ransom was reportedly paid.

Days after that incident, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, arrested 12 men suspected of being involved in banditry in the area.

Residents have expressed concern over the growing insecurity in Akure North, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace in the affected communities.