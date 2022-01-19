Tension In Umuahia As Court Delivers Judgement On Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Right Suit

Armed security operatives have blocked all the roads leading to the premises of Abia State High Court complex located on Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia, including the BCA road axis leading to the state Assembly Complex.

The court is set to deliver judgement today on the suit filed by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against the federal government.

The special security detachment had been deployed around the court premises as early as 7:00am.

All motorists and pedestrians now take alternative routes to their various destinations, including those traveling to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Staff of the court and newsmen as well as visitors were asked to identify themselves properly with their identity cards before being allowed access to the premises.

The presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya, had during the hearing last year ordered security agents to stop interfering with those coming to the court during the court hearing of Kanu’s suit.

He said the security operatives were creating unnecessary tension by their action.

The fundamental human rights suit was filed before the court by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor prayed the court to declare the invasion of the residence of the IPOB leader in Abia State in 2017 as unlawful and an infringement on his constitutional right.

Meanwhile, lawyers and various stakeholders were sighted around the court premises, including Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who is leading a team of lawyers for the case.