Tensions In Abia As Nnamdi Kanu Is Sentenced To Life Imprisonment.

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of Afaraukwu, Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown in Umuahia, Abia State, are on edge as Nnamdi Kanu is sentenced to life imprisonment.

Tension is high, with police taking strategic positions around Kanu’s home, sparking anxiety among residents.

Many are worried that the security buildup could trigger unrest, especially given the long-standing tensions surrounding Kanu’s detention and legal battles.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, residents cried out that

The community is also reacting to Kanu’s recent conviction on terrorism charges. While some see this as a step towards justice, others believe it’s a politically motivated move.

“20 years is a lifetime. What kind of country are we living in? The government is trying to silence him, but his voice will echo louder than ever,” Mr. Uche Okpara said

“The judiciary has failed us. We’ll take our fight to the streets, Nnamdi Kanu’s spirit is unbroken. We’ll keep fighting for freedom and justice,” a resident lamented.

Advertisement

“This is a dark day for justice in Nigeria. We’re not going to take it lying down, This is not the end. It’s just the beginning of a new wave of resistance,” Alfred Nwogu said.

“Abia will rise, Nigeria will fall.Justice has been denied, but we’ll keep fighting, Justice Delayed is Justice Denied, I really love Kanu’s bravery. Others would have by now been crying and shitting in their pants begging to let them go,” Mr Emeka said.

“This is not a judicial process. It is state-engineered persecution and a sustained attempt to criminalize dissent by destroying the very Constitution Nigeria claims to uphold,” one Mr. Njoku lamented.

The people of Afaraukwu have been vocal in their support for Kanu, with many calling for his release and protesting against what they perceive as unfair treatment by the Nigerian government.

Recall that in October, residents of Umuahia, including members of Ohaneze Ndigbo, took to the streets to demand Kanu’s release, chanting his name and wading through major areas and roads. The protest was initially met with resistance from police, but it eventually gained momentum.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the situation remains volatile, with many in the community fearing that the outcome of Kanu’s trial could have far-reaching implications for the region.