Terror: Install CCTV In All Mosques, Akeredolu Tells Ondo Muslims In Sallah Message

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated Muslims in the state and the country on the occasion of this year Eid-el Kabir.

The governor charged Muslim faithful to reflect on the essence of the Islamic festival by remembering the less privilege and rededicating themselves to the commands of the Almighty Allah.

Akeredolu’s message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday.

The governor, who had earlier directed all religious centres and other public places to install Close Circuit Television on the premises again called on Muslims to install CCTV in all mosques.

He said, “The Eid-El-Kabir is more than just a celebration. It reflects the gains in obedience and trust in the Almighty Allah. It preaches sacrifice that must be made for renewed hope.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to imbibe the lessons of this season. We must be deliberate in our commitment to promote peace and tolerance in our daily lives. Our commitment to the cause of humanity must be unwavering.

“This celebration is another opportunity to express and show the uniqueness of the Islamic faith.

“As Muslims, we must show to the world that our faith teaches peace, tolerance and charity. We must join our voices to fight the enemies of the people who are daily visiting untold terror on innocent citizens.

“We must stand against terror acts and resist these calculated attacks on the people and the country at large. Let us support the government at all levels to defeat these cowards whose only aim is to kill and maim innocent people.

“On our part, we shall continue to prioritise the security of lives and property of our people. We have seen the need to redouble our efforts. We have put in place necessary security measures to further deepen our efforts to make the State safe. No human life will be cheapened under our watch.

“We call on all our mosques to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras in their premises as well as employ well trained security personnel to man the entry and exit points to their premises.”

Akeredolu also called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious faces and movements to the security agencies.

“Give our security agencies, in particular the Amotekun corps, all necessary support. Any attempt to undermine the good works of the Amotekun corps will be counterproductive.

“We also call on our people, particularly our students not to embark on mob actions that sell them out as supporting criminality in any guise. Students have a duty to expose known criminals around,” Akeredolu said.

The governor assured of adequate security during and after the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, adding that officers of the Amotekun corps and other security agencies have been deployed to strategic places across the state to maintain law and order.