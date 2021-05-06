Terror Threat: Gbajabiamlia Interrupts Plenary, House In Executive Session

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajiabiamila, on Thursday suspended plenary and moved into Executive Session over fear of a possible attack by the terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

A source said that the Speaker’s move followed intelligence report.

Driving into the NASS premises has been tedious since Monday, due to security checks put in place by the management, with operatives jointly stopping and searching in-bound vehicles.

The House of Representatives Speaker interrupted the plenary to address his colleagues on undisclosed issues.

However, given the palpable tension within the legislative complex, the closed door session called for by the Speaker may not be unconnected to threats of attacks by the Boko Haram.