Terror Threat: Police Activate Emergency Numbers, Assure Prompt Response To Distress Calls

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has reassured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of their safety amidst plan of an imminent attack.

The IGP gave this assurance while speaking to Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country on Thursday.

His assertions were against the backdrop of the rising tension ravaging the FCT after the United States Embassy revealed plans by suspected terrorists to attack the FCT.

The IGP urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

He directed the commanders to beef up security within the country, especially in the FCT, a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi read.

“The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.

“Admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.

“The IGP similarly reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country,” the police said.